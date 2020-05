BRIEF-4Basebio Q1 Net Profit At EUR 65.7 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* 4BASEBIO AG REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* 4BASEBIO AG - REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 296 THOUSAND (2019: EUR 295 THOUSAND FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS)

* 4BASEBIO AG - Q1 TOTAL NET OPERATING EXPENSES (INCLUDING COST OF GOODS SOLD) WERE EUR 925 THOUSAND IN 2020 (2019: EUR 1.2 MILLION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS).

* 4BASEBIO AG - NET PROFIT FOR Q1 OF 2020 WAS EUR 65.7 MILLION (2019: LOSS OF EUR 464 THOUSAND).

* 4BASEBIO AG - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, 4BASEBIO REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE OF 24 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)