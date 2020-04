April 21 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY RESOLVES ON CAPITAL REDUCTION BY WAY OF REDEMPTION OF APPROX. 5.2 MILLION TREASURY SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AUTHORIZING RESOLUTION OF THE GENERAL MEETING

* EACH NO-PAR VALUE SHARE WILL STILL REPRESENT AN ARITHMETIC PROPORTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY OF EUR 1.00

* UPON SUCH REDEMPTION COMPANY WILL NOT HOLD ANY TREASURY SHARES ANYMORE