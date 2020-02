Feb 14 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFERAND FINAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARE BUY BACK

* SETTLEMENT OF OFFER IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 24 FEBRUARY 2020

* FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 1.85 PER SHARE

* WILL NOW PROCEED TO ACQUIRE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF SHARES TENDERED IN FRAMEWORK OF PUBLIC OFFER, IN TOTAL UP TO 5,230,726 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)