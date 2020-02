Feb 10 (Reuters) - 4BASEBIO AG:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER VOLUME FROM 2,056,452 TO 5,230,726 SHARES

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ENDS ON 10 FEBRUARY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)