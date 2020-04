April 17 (Reuters) - 4D Pharma PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON

* AXEL GLASMACHER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON OF BOARD, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

* DAVID NORWOOD, CURRENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON, WILL CONCURRENTLY STEP DOWN FROM ROLE BUT REMAINS AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF 4D