May 11 (Reuters) - 4D Pharma Plc:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PART A OF PHASE I/II TRIAL OF MRX0518 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

* PART B OF STUDY HAS NOW COMMENCED AND WILL ASSESS CLINICAL BENEFIT AND SAFETY

* ENROLMENT WILL BE EXPANDED TO ADDITIONAL TRIAL LOCATIONS AND SITES