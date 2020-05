May 26 (Reuters) - 4D Pharma PLC:

* 4D PHARMA - FY TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS AFTER TAX OF £23.7 MILLION (2018: £24.3 MILLION)

* 4D PHARMA PLC - FY-END NET ASSETS OF £22.3 MILLION (2018: £45.8 MILLION)

* 4D PHARMA - FY-END CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (INCLUDING CASH ON DEPOSIT) OF £3.8 MILLION (2018: £26.2 MILLION)

* 4D PHARMA - IN APRIL GOT EXPEDITED APPROVAL FROM MHRA FOR PHASE II TRIAL OF MRX-4DP0004 TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS