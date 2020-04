April 20 (Reuters) - 4D Pharma PLC:

* 4D PHARMA PLC - RECEIVED EXPEDITED ACCEPTANCE FROM MHRA TO COMMENCE A PHASE II STUDY OF MRX-4DP0004 IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19