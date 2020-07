July 2 (Reuters) - 4D Pharma PLC:

* 4D PHARMA PLC - PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAL IMMUNOMODULATOR MRX-4DP0004 FOR PATIENTS HOSPITALISED WITH COVID-19 IS NOW OPEN TO ENROLMENT

* 4D PHARMA PLC - DOSING OF FIRST PATIENTS IS EXPECTED SHORTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: