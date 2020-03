March 25 (Reuters) - 4DS Memory Ltd:

* CONTINUES TO BE UNABLE TO ACCESS FREMONT FACILITIES

* DIRECTORS WILL NOT BE RECEIVING DIRECTORS’ FEES EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2020

* FROM 1 APRIL-30 JUNE, COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID MCAULIFFE’S & MAJORITY OF USA BASED EMPLOYEES WILL BE NIL

* COMPANY ADMINISTRATION, COMPANY SECRETARIAL AND ACCOUNTING COSTS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: