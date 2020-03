BRIEF-4Imprint Says FY Revenue Up 17% To $860.8 Mln

March 3 (Reuters) - 4imprint Group PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 17 PERCENT TO 860.8 MILLION USD

* SAYS FY GROUP REVENUE FOR 2019 WAS $860.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $122.4 MILLION (17%) OVER 2018

* SAYS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS $54.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 22% OVER 2018

* SAYS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 59.00C, AN INCREASE OF 20%

* 4IMPRINT GROUP SAYS IMPACT ON BUSINESS WITH REGARD TO COVID-19 HAS SO FAR BEEN MINIMAL, REFLECTING TIMING OF INVENTORY CYCLE OF DOMESTIC SUPPLIERS

* SAYS SHOULD VIRUS BECOME A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, POTENTIAL EFFECT ON OUR BUSINESS WOULD EXPAND BEYOND SUPPLY CHAIN

* SAYS TRADING RESULTS IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 HAVE BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: