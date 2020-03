BRIEF-4SC Expects To Continue To Report Annual Net Losses

March 25 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* PROVIDES RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AND OUTLOOK

* SUPPLY DEAL WITH MERCK KGAA ENABLES MERKLIN 2 STUDY TO COMMENCE IN 2020

* FOR 2020, 4SC ESTIMATES NET LOSS TO NEARLY DOUBLE COMPARED TO 2019 AS IT PLANS TO INCREASE CLINICAL ACTIVITIES FOR ITS MAIN DRUG CANDIDATES SIGNIFICANTLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS BUSINESS PLAN

* 4SC EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO REPORT ANNUAL NET LOSSES, WITH ALMOST IDENTICAL FUNCTIONAL COST ALLOCATIONS, IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM FUTURE

* COMPLETE PHASE IIA PART OF EMERGE STUDY IN MICRO-SATELLITE STABLE GASTROINTESTINAL CANCER

* INITIATE (FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED) OF PHASE IIB PART OF EMERGE STUDY

* MANAGEMENT BOARD ESTIMATES THAT CURRENT FUNDS SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE 4SC INTO SECOND HALF OF 2021