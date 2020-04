April 8 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* FDA ACCEPTS IND APPLICATION FOR MERKLIN 2 STUDY

* INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR DOMATINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AVELUMAB (BAVENCIO(R)) HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)