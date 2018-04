April 26 (Reuters) - 4Sc AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: 4SC PROVIDES Q1 2018 UPDATE

AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, CASH BALANCE/FUNDS OF EUR35.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR41.3 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017