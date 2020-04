April 21 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* 4SC PROVIDES Q1 2020 UPDATE

* AS OF 31 MARCH 2020, 4SC HOLDS CASH BALANCE/FUNDS OF EUR 40.350 MILLION AS COMPARED TO EUR 45.765 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* MONTHLY USE OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.677 MILLION ON AVERAGE IN Q1 OF 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 1.263 MILLION)

* BELIEVES THAT FUNDS SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE 4SC INTO SECOND HALF OF 2021