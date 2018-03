March 21 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* FOR 2018, EXPECTING AVERAGE MONTHLY USE OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS OF BETWEEN EUR1,800 THOUSAND AND EUR2,000 THOUSAND

* ESTIMATES THAT FUNDS REALIZED FROM COMPANY'S FINANCING IN 2017 SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE 4SC INTO 2020