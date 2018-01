Jan 22 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* STRENGTHENS PATENT PROTECTION FOR ITS HEDGEHOG/GLI SIGNALING INHIBITOR 4SC-208

* COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENTS FOR GROUP OF MOLECULES INCLUDING 4SC-208 WERE GRANTED IN FURTHER GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS

* PATENTS NOW PROVIDE 4SC WITH MARKET EXCLUSIVITY UNTIL 2033 IN CHINA, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)