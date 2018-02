Feb 1 (Reuters) - 4Sight Holdings Ltd:

* 4SIGHT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍UPDATE ON COMPLETION OF CONDITIONS PRECEDENT RELATING TO ACQUISITION OF FOURSIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES​

* 4SIGHT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CONDITIONS PRECEDENT THAT HAVE BEEN COMPLETED INCLUDE APPROVAL BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF 4SIGHT HOLDINGS BY NOT LATER THAN JAN 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: