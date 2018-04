April 25 (Reuters) - 4Sight Holdings Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF ACCTECH SYSTEMS PTY LTD (“ACCTECH”) AND DYNAMICS AFRICA SERVICES PTY LTD

* ACCTECH AND DYNAMICS AFRICA WILL BECOME SUBSIDIARIES OF 4SIGHT

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION AMOUNTING TO A MAXIMUM OF R120 MILLION FOR ACCTECH AND R30 MILLION FOR DYNAMICS AFRICA