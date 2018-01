BRIEF-4Sight Holdings Says Acquisition of Foursight Holdings and its subsidiaries

Jan 15 (Reuters) - 4Sight Holdings Ltd:

* 4SIGHT HOLDINGS LTD - FOURSIGHT SOUTH AFRICA AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES WILL BECOME SUBSIDIARIES OF 4SIGHT HOLDINGS

* 4SIGHT HOLDINGS - HAS ENTERED INTO A SALE OF SHARES AGREEMENT WITH ANTONIE VAN RENSBURG AND LOAN ACCOUNT HOLDERS OF FOURSIGHT SOUTH AFRICA

* 4SIGHT HOLDINGS - AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND LOAN ACCOUNT CLAIMS OF FOURSIGHT SOUTH AFRICA GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018