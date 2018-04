April 30 (Reuters) - 4Sight Holdings Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF 100% OF XWES PROPRIETARY LIMITED T/A NTSIKA ICT SECURITY

* FOURSIGHT SOUTH AFRICA ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES IN XWES PROPRIETARY LTD T/A NTSIKA ICT SECURITY WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 1

* AGGREGATE PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID PRIMARILY ON AN EARN-OUT BASIS IN 4SIGHT HOLDINGS SHARES