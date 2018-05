May 18 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH THE HUNAN PROVINCIAL SPORTS BUREAU SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL SALES CHANNELS

* 500.COM LTD - OPERATION PERIOD IS THREE YEARS STARTING FROM DATE OF AGREEMENT