BRIEF-500.Com Limited Announces Qtrly Diluted Losses Per Ads Were Rmb3.18

March 27 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 48.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB 7.5 MILLION

* CO DID NOT GENERATE REVENUE FROM SPORTS LOTTERY SALES IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR OF 2017​

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB3.18

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS RMB2.62

* 500.COM - TEMPORARILY SUSPENSION OF ACCEPTING ONLINE LOTTERY ORDERS/ TEMPORARY SUSPENSION, CO DID NOT GENERATE REVENUE FROM SPORTS LOTTERY SALES IN Q4, FY

* “WILL NOT MAKE EARNINGS FORECAST UNTIL IT RECEIVES INSTRUCTION ON RESUMPTION DATE OF ONLINE SPORTS LOTTERY SALES FROM MINISTRY OF FINANCE​”

* ‍VOLUNTARILY & TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ONLINE LOTTERY SALES OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO PROMULGATION OF SELF-INSPECTION NOTICE​

* ‍TEMPORARY AND VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 & FY OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)