BRIEF-500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2017

July 28 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue RMB 19.3 million versus RMB 1.2 million

* 500.com ltd - qtrly ‍non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ads were RMB0.66 and RMB0.66, respectively​

* Company did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in Q2 of 2017

* 500.com Ltd - qtrly ‍loss per ads RMB1.29​

* 500.com - will not make earnings forecast till it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance