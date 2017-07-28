FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
BRIEF-500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2017

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue RMB 19.3 million versus RMB 1.2 million

* 500.com ltd - qtrly ‍non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ads were RMB0.66 and RMB0.66, respectively​

* Company did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in Q2 of 2017

* 500.com Ltd - qtrly ‍loss per ads RMB1.29​

* 500.com - will not make earnings forecast till it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.