May 10 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.COM LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 38.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 3.5 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.73 (US$0.33)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.20 (US$0.15)