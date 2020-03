March 30 (Reuters) - 51 Credit Card Inc:

* 51 CREDIT CARD INC- REVENUE FOR YEAR WAS ABOUT RMB2,045.4 MILLION, DOWN 27.3%

* 51 CREDIT CARD INC - FY ADJUSTED NET LOSS ABOUT RMB847.1 MILLION VERSUS ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF ABOUT RMB374.2 MILLION

* 51 CREDIT CARD INC- COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATION