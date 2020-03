March 17 (Reuters) - 51job Inc:

* 51JOB, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.33

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 1.3 PERCENT TO RMB 1.136 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.70 TO RMB 2.20 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE RMB 725 MILLION TO RMB 775 MILLION

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS LED TO A DISRUPTIVE START TO 2020 & SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED CURRENT VISIBILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: