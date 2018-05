May 3 (Reuters) - 51job Inc:

* 51JOB, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 3.76

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 33.5 PERCENT TO RMB 811.3 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 3.70 TO RMB 4.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 855 MILLION TO RMB 885 MILLION