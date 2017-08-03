BRIEF-51job reports Q2 earnings per share RMB 1.16

Aug 3 (Reuters) - 51job Inc-

* 51job, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.34

* Q2 earnings per share rmb 1.16

* Q2 revenue rose 20.3 percent to rmb 673.2 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue rmb 685 million to rmb 705 million

* Non-Gaap fully diluted earnings target for q3 of 2017 is in estimated range of rmb3.10 to rmb3.30