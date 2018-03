March 7 (Reuters) - 58.Com Inc:

* 58.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 32 PERCENT TO RMB 2.765 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.29 BILLION TO RMB 2.39 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016​

* ‍EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)​

* ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: