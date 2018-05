May 23 (Reuters) - 58.com Inc:

* 58.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.1 BILLION TO RMB 3.2 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)