April 24 (Reuters) - 5N Plus Inc:

* 5N PLUS ANNOUNCES NEW US$79 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* 5N PLUS INC SAYS HAS OPTION TO REQUEST EXPANSION OF CREDIT FACILITY THROUGH A $30 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE THAT WOULD INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY TO $109 MILLION