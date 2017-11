Nov 7 (Reuters) - 5n Plus Inc

* 5N plus reports financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2017

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share ‍$0.03​

* Qtrly revenue $50.3 million versus $55.5 million​

* 5N plus inc - ‍bookings in q3 2017 reached 118 days compared to 87 days in q2 2017 and 77 days in q3 2016​