BRIEF-5th Generation Of Roche’s Founder’s Family Runs For Board Of Directors Seat

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF ROCHE

* CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE CORPORATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF ROCHE

* AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2018, DR ANDREAS OERI (70) WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER 25 YEARS IN OFFICE WITH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020

* DR JÖRG DUSCHMALÉ (35), REPRESENTING FIFTH GENERATION OF COMPANY'S FOUNDER'S DESCENDANTS, WILL STAND FOR ELECTION AS HIS SUCCESSOR Source text: bit.ly/36dAvlp Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)