March 23, 2018 / 11:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-63 Moons Technologies Says CBI Conducted Search In Connection With Matter Of Permission Granted To MCX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - 63 Moons Technologies Ltd:

* SAYS SEARCH BY CBI TODAY WAS IN CONNECTION WITH MATTER OF PERMISSION GRANTED TO MCX IN 2003

* DURING SEARCH AT JIGNESH SHAH’S RESIDENCE, CBI DID NOT FIND ANY SINGLE INCRIMINATING MATERIAL AND/OR DOCUMENT

* SAYS “‍WE HAVE ALREADY BEEN FORCED TO EXIT MCX IN 2014”; ALL DOCUMENTS RELATED TO PERMISSION ARE WITH MCX

* FIND RAID “SURPRISING”; MCX PERMISSION WAS GRANTED 15 YEARS AGO WHEN COUNTRY DID NOT HAVE A PAN-INDIA COMMODITY EXCHANGE Source text - The search by the CBI today was in connection with the matter of permission granted to the MCX in 2003. We find this surprising because the permission was granted 15 years ago when the country did not have a pan-India commodity exchange. Further company coverage:

