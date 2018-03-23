BRIEF-63 Moons Technologies Says CBI Conducted Search In Connection With Matter Of Permission Granted To MCX

March 23 (Reuters) - 63 Moons Technologies Ltd:

* SAYS SEARCH BY CBI TODAY WAS IN CONNECTION WITH MATTER OF PERMISSION GRANTED TO MCX IN 2003

* DURING SEARCH AT JIGNESH SHAH’S RESIDENCE, CBI DID NOT FIND ANY SINGLE INCRIMINATING MATERIAL AND/OR DOCUMENT

* SAYS “‍WE HAVE ALREADY BEEN FORCED TO EXIT MCX IN 2014”; ALL DOCUMENTS RELATED TO PERMISSION ARE WITH MCX

* FIND RAID "SURPRISING"; MCX PERMISSION WAS GRANTED 15 YEARS AGO WHEN COUNTRY DID NOT HAVE A PAN-INDIA COMMODITY EXCHANGE