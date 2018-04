April 4 (Reuters) - 7.Ai:

* 7.AI ISSUES STATEMENT ON INFORMATION SECURITY

* 7.AI SAYS DISCOVERED & CONTAINED INCIDENT POTENTIALLY AFFECTING ONLINE CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION OF A SMALL NUMBER OF CLIENT COMPANIES

* 7.AI SAYS AFFECTED CLIENTS OF INCIDENT HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED

* 7.AI SAYS INCIDENT BEGAN ON SEPT. 26, 2017 AND WAS DISCOVERED AND CONTAINED ON OCT. 12, 2017