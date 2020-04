BRIEF-7C Solarparken FY Record EBITDA At EUR 38.1 Mil

April 8 (Reuters) - 7C SOLARPARKEN AG:

* FY RECORD EBITDA OF EUR 38.1 MIO. VERSUS EUR 35.1 MIO. YEAR BEFORE

* WILL PROPOSE TO KEEP ITS DIVIDEND UNCHANGED AT EUR 0.11/SHARE AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING

* GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 IS BASED ON A FULLY OPERATING PORTFOLIO OF 201 MWP (AS FROM END OF JUNE 2020)

* POSTPONES AGM DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ALTHOUGH CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS HAS NO DIRECT REPERCUSSIONS ON OUR LONG-TERM GOALS, THERE ARE HOWEVER SHORT-TERM EFFECTS

* SINCE START OF LOCK-DOWN SITUATION, NUMBER OF DAYS DURING WHICH WE OBSERVE NEGATIVE ELECTRICITY PRICES IS RISING FAST DUE TO A 15% FALL IN ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION SINCE START OF LOCK-DOWN

* UNDER CAUTIOUS ASSUMPTION THAT CURRENT LOCK-DOWN WILL LAST UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020, MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES OF EUR 0.4 MIO.

* TOTAL EBITDA EFFECT ARISING FROM COVID-19 SITUATION IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT EUR 0.8 MIO.

* SETS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT EUR 36 MIO. EBITDA AND EUR 0.48/SHARE CFPS.

* OPTIMISTIC TO MEET 220 MWP TARGET BEFORE YEAR-END 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)