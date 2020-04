April 27 (Reuters) - 7digital Group plc:

* 7DIGITAL GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* 7DIGITAL GROUP PLC - EXPECTS CERTAIN NEW CONTRACTS AND RENEWALS TO SHIFT FROM Q2 2020 INTO Q3 OR Q4 2020 AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* 7DIGITAL GROUP PLC - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY DURING SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR