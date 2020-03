BRIEF-888 Estimates Impact On EBITDA In Yr Of Up To High Single Digit Mln Of Dollars

March 24 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings PLC:

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 TRADING UPDATE

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - POSTPONEMENT AND CANCELLATION OF SPORTING EVENTS WILL IMPACT 888’S SPORT VERTICAL, WHICH ACCOUNTED FOR 16% OF REVENUE IN 2019

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - ESTIMATES A POTENTIAL IMPACT ON GROUP EBITDA IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR OF UP TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

* 888 - IN YTD, TRADED WELL AND IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS WITH AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE 18% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD