BRIEF-888 Holdings Anticipates FY20 Adj EBITDA To Be Significantly Ahead Of Prior Expectations

June 26 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc:

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - ANTICIPATES FY20 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF ITS PRIOR EXPECTATIONS

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - ANTICIPATES THAT 888 WILL ACHIEVE AN ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTCOME FOR 2020 SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF ITS PRIOR EXPECTATIONS

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - MINDFUL OF POSSIBLE HEADWINDS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - SEEN A BETTER THAN EXPECTED CUSTOMER REACTION TO GRADUAL RETURN OF SPORTS EVENTS DURING RECENT WEEKS

* 888 HOLDINGS PLC - DURING JUNE SO FAR, OUR SPORT REVENUE RUN-RATE HAS BEEN AHEAD OF JUNE 2019