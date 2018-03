March 20 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc:

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND COMPRISING 5.9 CENTS PER SHARE PLUS AN ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF 5.6 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍TOGETHER WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND PAID IN OCTOBER 2017, THIS TOTALS 15.5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR​