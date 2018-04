BRIEF-888 Says German Court Upheld Order Banning Provision Of Online Gaming In Baden-WÜRTTEMBERG

April 9 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings PLC:

* UPDATE REGARDING GERMAN LITIGATION

* GERMAN FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT UPHELD ORDER PROHIBITING PROVISION OF ONLINE GAMING SERVICES IN GERMAN STATE OF BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG

* CLOSELY MONITOR LEGAL AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS IN GERMANY AND THEIR IMPLICATIONS ON STATUS AND OF ITS OFFERINGS IN THIS MARKET

* UNIT FILED COMPLAINT WITH GERMAN FEDERAL CONSTITUTIONAL COURT; ASSERTED POSITION THAT RULING OF GERMAN FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT INFRINGES ITS RIGHTS