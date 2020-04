BRIEF-89Bio Announces Closing Enrollment In Phase 1B/2A Nash Trial

April 13 (Reuters) - 89Bio Inc:

* 89BIO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ENROLLMENT IN ITS PHASE 1B/2A NASH TRIAL AND REPORTS NEW PRECLINICAL DATA CONFIRMING BIO89-100’S MECHANISM OF ACTION VIA POTENT FGF RECEPTOR AGONISM

* 89BIO INC - REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR NASH TRIAL TOPLINE DATA IN 2H20

* 89BIO INC - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2B TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* 89BIO INC - DELAYING INITIATION OF ITS PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BIO89-100 FOR TREATMENT OF SHTG, WHICH WAS PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: