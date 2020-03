March 18 (Reuters) - 89Bio Inc:

* 89BIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* 89BIO INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.58

* 89BIO - TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 1B/2A NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) STUDY EXPECTED IN H2 2020