April 13 (Reuters) - 89Bio Inc:

* 89BIO - ON APRIL 7, CO, CERTAIN UNITS, ENTERED INTO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS - SEC FILING

* 89BIO - LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SECURED TERM A LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $10 MILLION, SECURED TERM B LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/3bbrGvq) Further company coverage: