Sept 22 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - ‍declared a cash distribution for its class a shares of $0.2721 per share for q3 of 2017​

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - new distribution represents ‍increase of approximately 30 percent over minimum quarterly distribution​

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - new distribution represents an increase of 3.0 percent over previous quarter's distribution of $0.2642 per share