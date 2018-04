BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Says ‍Will Recognize Estimated Impairment In Range Of $40 Mln To $48 Mln During Q2 Due To Termination Of Maryland Solar Project ​

April 5 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP:

* 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS ‍WILL RECOGNIZE ESTIMATED IMPAIRMENT IN RANGE OF $40 MILLION TO $48 MILLION DURING Q2 2018 DUE TO TERMINATION OF MARYLAND SOLAR PROJECT ​

* 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS ‍IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 - SEC FILING​

* THE IMPAIRMENT LOSS WILL HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S SECOND QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ( LOSS)

* 8POINT3 ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS CO'S ‍Q2 2018 REVENUE IS NOT IMPACTED IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED​