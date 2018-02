BRIEF-8Point3 Enters Into A Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Capital Dynamics

Feb 5 (Reuters) - 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp:

* 8POINT3 ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY CAPITAL DYNAMICS

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS REPRESENT ABOUT $977 MILLION IN EQUITY VALUE AND ABOUT $1.7 BILLION IN ENTERPRISE VALUE​

* CO SEES Q1 2018 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE OF $9.0 MILLION TO $10.0 MILLION

* 8POINT3 REPORTED REVENUE OF $15.8 MILLION FOR QTR‍​

* CO SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $7.5 MILLION TO $9.5 MILLION

* 8POINT3 ENERGY PARTNERS - Q1 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $3.0 MILLION IN EXPENSES ON THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS, ABOUT $12.3 MILLION TAX BENEFIT FROM TAX ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $16.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $11.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S