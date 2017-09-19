BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores LLC ‍announces proposed amendment to term loan credit facility​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores Llc:

* Announced launch of a proposed amendment to its term loan credit facility- SEC filing​

* Under proposed amendment, maturity date of term loan facility would be extended to January 13, 2022 - SEC filing

* Says proposed amendment would increase interest rate of facility by 1% per annum

* Says amendment to reallocate about $130 million first lien term loans held by co’s equity sponsors to new second lien term loan ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: