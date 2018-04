April 19 (Reuters) -

* VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP, A BLANK CHECK COMPANY, FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $230 MILLION – SEC FILING

* VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS UNITS LISTED ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “VTIQU”

* VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP SAYS COWEN AND CHARDAN ARE AMONG JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS TO IPO

* VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: bit.ly/2HMin79